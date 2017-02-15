FNRL launch for Champion vs Champion outfit

Update: 12:53PM The Fiji National Rugby League today launched the outfits for the Nadi Aviators club for their match against the Lae Snax Tigers from Papua New Guinea this week.
Nadi Aviators qualified for the Champion
vs Champion competition
after defeating Suva Eagles 38-30 in the zone finals.
The Champion vs Champion match will be
played at Lawaqa Park on Saturday, February 18 at 3pm.
The Papua New Guinea champs will arrive
into the country tomorrow morning and will camp at Uprising Beach Resort.