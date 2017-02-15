Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

FNRL launch for Champion vs Champion outfit

ERONI TUINUKU
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 12:53PM The Fiji National Rugby League today launched the outfits for the Nadi Aviators club for their match against the Lae Snax Tigers from Papua New Guinea this week.

Nadi Aviators qualified for the Champion vs Champion competition after defeating Suva Eagles 38-30 in the zone finals.

The Champion vs Champion match will be played at Lawaqa Park on Saturday, February 18 at 3pm.

The Papua New Guinea champs will arrive into the country tomorrow morning and will camp at Uprising Beach Resort.








