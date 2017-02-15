Govt delegation at IPU hearing in New York

Update: 12:37PM A FIJIAN delegation led by the Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni attended the Annual Parliamentary hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the United Nations headquarters in New York from February 13 -14, 2017.
The delegation which comprised of four government ministers attended the IPU hearing at the joint invitation of the President
of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Saber Chowdhury and the President of the 71st
Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Peter Thomson.
The main focus of the hearing was on ocean issues under
Sustainable Development Goal 14, with the theme "A World of Blue: Preserving
the oceans, safeguarding the planet, ensuring human well-being in the context
of the 2030 Agenda".
The Fijian delegation emphasised the importance of the ocean
to Pacific Small Island Developing States and our dependence upon it for our
livelihood.