Govt delegation at IPU hearing in New York

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 12:37PM A FIJIAN delegation led by the Speaker of Parliament Dr Jiko Luveni attended the Annual Parliamentary hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the United Nations headquarters in New York from February 13 -14, 2017.

The delegation which comprised of four government ministers attended the IPU hearing at the joint invitation of the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Saber Chowdhury and the President of the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Peter Thomson.

The main focus of the hearing was on ocean issues under Sustainable Development Goal 14, with the theme "A World of Blue: Preserving the oceans, safeguarding the planet, ensuring human well-being in the context of the 2030 Agenda".

The Fijian delegation emphasised the importance of the ocean to Pacific Small Island Developing States and our dependence upon it for our livelihood.








