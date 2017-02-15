Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Power outage disrupts water supply in Tavua

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Update: 12:14PM RESIDENTS in parts of Tavua are advised to store up on water as the area experiences power outage.

Water supply was disrupted from 9am today and should be restored later this evening.

Areas affected include Malele, Balata, Mataniwai, Waikatakata and Korovou.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised its customers to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period.

Supply is expected to be restored at 5.30pm.

Customers who have further queries can call 3346777 or on mobile short code 5777; or email: contact@waf.com.fj.








