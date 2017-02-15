Power outage disrupts water supply in Tavua

Update: 12:14PM RESIDENTS in parts of Tavua are advised to store up on water as the area experiences power outage.
Water
supply was disrupted from 9am today and should be restored later this evening.
Areas
affected include Malele, Balata, Mataniwai, Waikatakata and Korovou.
The
Water Authority of Fiji has advised its customers to use water wisely for their
immediate needs during this period.
Supply
is expected to be restored at 5.30pm.
Customers
who have further queries can call 3346777 or on mobile short code 5777; or
email: contact@waf.com.fj.