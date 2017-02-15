Fiji Time: 11:30 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Landslide threatens homes

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A LANDSLIDE has placed a few houses in Simla, Lautoka, at risk.

The landslide was caused by the heavy downpour in the Western Division over the past few days.

Simla resident Ranil Chandra said the slip along a footpath that connected to the Lautoka Hospital posed a danger to most houses along the street.

"My next door neighbour has already moved out of his home," he said.

"The footpath had collapsed because the soil was too soft from all the rain we had.

"Some of the water and mud went into my neighbour's house so they had to move."

Mr Chandra said other houses were also under threat.

"The thing about this landslide is that a lot more houses are located beside the footpath.

"It runs directly beside three or four houses and if it continues to rain, more mud can enter other houses including ours."

He said the damaged footpath had been closed to the public.

"There have been signs put up warning people not to use the footpath, but we think there should be more done.

"They need to build a retaining wall beside the footpath."








