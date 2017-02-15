Fiji Time: 11:30 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Poor drainage

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A MAN in Waiyavi, Lautoka is complaining of improper drainage in his area that leaves his home flooded during periods of heavy rain.

Alekisio Nainima, 61, said several drains from the Waiyavi area connected close to his home and when the drains overflowed his home was the first, if not the only one to be flooded.

"I have lived here for seven years and I've taken the issue up to the local council and I still haven't heard anything," he said.

Mr Nainima lives near a creek where the outlet to several drains from Sukanaivalu Rd is located.

"The outlet is small and you have all these drains connected and so you can imagine when it overflows. This is just poor planning and I am hopeful there will be a remedy."

Lautoka City Council chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said he was aware of the issue.

"We are knowledgeable of the issue and we are working with the Fiji Roads Authority to address it," he said.








