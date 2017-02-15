Fiji Time: 11:30 PM on Wednesday 15 February

LTA face booking challenges

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

ONE of the challenges the Land Transport Authority (LTA) faces is in the increased level of court filing fees associated with the rise in red light and speed camera bookings.

Minister for Transport, Parveen Kumar said the ministry was in the process of rectifying this issue.

"We will be looking into this issue and will be further discussing this with the relevant ministries with the view to getting LTA exempted from court filing fees," he said.

Mr Kumar also highlighted that LTA had outsourced its enveloping and notification delivery services to Post Fiji Ltd and was currently looking at amending the current legislation timeline for customers to pay at LTA from 21 days to 48 days in a bid to improve on the timeliness.

He said the public needed to be educated on road issues if a decline in road fatalities in the country was to be seen.

"Red light and speeding cameras are only one enforcement tool in improving road safety. It complements the joint enforcement initiatives undertaken by LTA and Fiji police to address driver attitude and behaviour," he said.

"There is also a continuing need to educate and inform the public.

"LTA, in conjunction with my ministry and other stakeholders have continued our efforts to promote road safety in Fiji through the Fiji Decade of Action for Road Safety by advocating road safety education and awareness, billboards, school patrol, road marshals, and community initiative projects like the supply and distribution of school patrols."

Meanwhile, LTA has continued with its program of installing red light and speed cameras across Fiji.

There are currently 25 fixed poles on which 10 cameras are operated on a rotational basis.

Three of these cameras are dual red-light/speed whereas seven are speed cameras only.








