Doctors 32-hour shifts

Litia Cava
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

FIJI'S Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar says she has not received any concerns from doctors regarding their working hours.

In Fiji, public doctors on duty work more than 32 hours continuously.

"This practice has been ongoing," Ms Akbar said.

"I believe that when they work those long hours they also get their days off too and we have not had any issues with that."

Ms Akbar also said the doctor to patient ratio stood at 1:1400.

Meanwhile, Fiji College of General Practitioners president Dr John Fatiaki said doctors were expected to work normal 40 hours a week.

"In addition to that because there are obviously shortage of doctors, many doctors are required to do what we call after hours or on call in the hospitals and mini health centres.

"Even though you're on call you may just have to work continuous and that is where you get your 32-hour shifts," he said.

"This has been a problem that has been there for a long time and it is not an ideal situation.

"Obviously sometimes those long working hours may affect the doctor's performance, unfortunately it is a reality of life," he said.

Dr Fatiaki also said improvements had been made over the years regarding the doctors, but there was still room for more improvements.








