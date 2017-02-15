/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image SSPHC Fiji director, Professor Manu Munibhargav during an interview. Picture: AVINESH GOPAL

MORE than 800 people took advantage of the free screenings in cardiology that were conducted in the past two weeks by specialists from India.

The specialists were brought to the country by Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospitals Ltd Fiji for free screenings in cardiology, oncology and advanced orthopedic.

SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the free screenings were done in Suva, Nausori, Lautoka, Ba and the Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua.

Prof Munibhargav said they were expecting around 5000 people to get screened for cardiology.

He said more than 300 women got screened for oncology and a similar number of Pap smear was also done.

There were more than 200 people who took advantage of the free screenings in advanced orthopedic, namely for joint replacement surgeries.

Of those screened for cardiology, about 60 were suggested to have angiogram done to detect blockages in their hearts.

Prof Munibhargav said after the angiograms, about 15 were identified for heart surgeries, some for angioplasty and some for medical management of the disease.

He said the team was waiting for reports to come from India before they could ascertain the exact number of new cases of breast and cervical cancer in women.

He said the test results had to be sent to India for technical reasons.

"About 10 people were identified for joint replacement surgeries which can be done here while more than 25 were advised for treatment overseas," he said.

The cardiac team led by Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni was expected to start performing open heart surgeries at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva yesterday.

The advanced orthopedic surgeries will be held at Lautoka Hospital this week.

Like previous years, SSPHL Fiji is also making arrangements with overseas donors for financial assistance for those people who would not be able to afford the full cost of heart surgery.

Prof Munibhargav said The Fiji Times also partly funded a patient last year to undergo the life saving procedure.

People interested in the medical procedures can contact the SSPHL team via email - pacifichealth2000@gmail.com.