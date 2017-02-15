Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Minister tells farmers to look after the soil

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

MINISTER for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu has urged farmers to look after the soil in their farms, saying they were the medium of development.

Responding to questions from this newspaper regarding the issue of soil infertility, Mr Seruiratu said depleting soil fertility was a problem faced by farmers around the country.

Mr Seruiratu said soil productivity could only be increased if they were tended to properly by farmers.

"Depleting soil fertility issues in Taveuni is because of the way they do their husbandry practices and unfortunately, land has not been able to heal naturally," he said.

"The use of excessive chemical fertilisers is a major contributing factor to the problem.

"Farm lands are not given enough time to recuperate and improve as they continued to be farmed with excessive use of chemical fertilisers or weedicides."

Mr Seruiratu said the ministry was seriously looking into the problem with partners and stakeholders to find solutions to the issue.

"What we have done through non-governmental organisations such as Teitei Taveuni and Pacific Community is look at ways and strategies to find solutions to address the issue," he said.

"Two members of the Teitei Taveuni movement were sent to Cuba to look into how to manage the soil better.

"The ministry has been introducing leguminous plant like the Mucuna beans which are rich in nitrogen."

Mr Seruiratu said these were some of the current remedies they were working on to address the problem of fertility depletion in soils around the country.








