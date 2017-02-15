LTA reactivates vehicle inspection deal

/ Front page / News

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) is working closely with a vehicle inspection company to screen all the cars coming from Japan into the country.

Minister for Transport Parveen Kumar said the LTA had agreed to reactivate the contractual engagement with Japan Export Vehicle Inspection Centre Company Ltd (JEVIC).

"The LTA has contracted them to inspect all vehicles imported into Fiji from Japan," he said.

"The JEVIC inspection will continue to ensure that vehicles coming from Japan are safer and structurally compliant. This will ensure safe vehicles are on our roads and customers get value for money."

The services provided by JEVIC include structural compliance verification, odometer verification, biosecurity checks for gross contamination and appraisal certificates.

Since August last year, the LTA has registered 5973 vehicles of which, 15 vehicles had been rejected because of non-compliance to LTA standards.