Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

LTA reactivates vehicle inspection deal

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) is working closely with a vehicle inspection company to screen all the cars coming from Japan into the country.

Minister for Transport Parveen Kumar said the LTA had agreed to reactivate the contractual engagement with Japan Export Vehicle Inspection Centre Company Ltd (JEVIC).

"The LTA has contracted them to inspect all vehicles imported into Fiji from Japan," he said.

"The JEVIC inspection will continue to ensure that vehicles coming from Japan are safer and structurally compliant. This will ensure safe vehicles are on our roads and customers get value for money."

The services provided by JEVIC include structural compliance verification, odometer verification, biosecurity checks for gross contamination and appraisal certificates.

Since August last year, the LTA has registered 5973 vehicles of which, 15 vehicles had been rejected because of non-compliance to LTA standards.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63930.6203
JPY 56.452853.4528
GBP 0.39050.3825
EUR 0.46170.4497
NZD 0.68880.6558
AUD 0.64180.6168
USD 0.49070.4737

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 15th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Soejima says Fiji 'capable'
  2. Free at last
  3. Life imprisonment for taxi driver
  4. Killer arsonist to be sentenced today
  5. Holland street rape suspect remanded
  6. Iguana-landslide theory
  7. A game changer
  8. Strip search claim inquiry
  9. Heavy-rain alert for Fiji
  10. Complaints on medicine prices

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  5. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  6. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  7. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  8. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Ala and Sunia Sunday (12 Feb)