Help for inmates

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

THE Fiji Corrections Service (FCS) continued its efforts with Operation Solesolevaki last week to rehabilitate inmates, helping them to be independent before being released into their communities to restart their life.

As part of the commissioner's intent, the initiative is aimed at re-establishing the relationship between the vanua, church and general community to partner and network in a consolidated effort to restore the lives of inmates who are often rejects of society.

A 43-year-old inmate, who is set to be released in five weeks, is the third inmate to be assisted under Operation Solesolevaki.

Work is in progress at his cassava plantation at Manu settlement in Wainibuka, Tailevu where there has been an enormous support provided by members of the community.

The inmate said he was thankful to FCS for identifying him to participate in the project.

"Ever since I got imprisoned for domestic violence, something I regret dearly, I had been asking God to direct my path.

"Self-realisation has taught me to control my temper because that has been my downfall," he said in a FCS statement.

"Such a program gives us hope and it is an eye-opener for us.

"When we get support from FCS and the community, it is an encouragement for us to become better citizens and not to re-offend."

Peni Narai, 29, said FCS officers coming out into the field to do the work themselves was a testament of their commitment to rehabilitation.

Operation Solesolevaki was implemented late last year and FCS is determined to prepare inmates for their release and return to their communities so they do not resort to crimes.








