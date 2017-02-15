Rain water scheme

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE who wish to apply for the Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) scheme will have to meet certain requirements in order to qualify for the assistance.

This was revealed by the Minister for Housing and Infrastructure Parveen Kumar.

Mr Kumar said residents needed to go through the proper screening criteria.

"Households need to prepare the base of the installation and to have properly installed guttering system on their rooftop, together with a proper downpipe to channel water into the water tank," he said.

"Individuals need to apply through application forms available at all Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) offices and through commissioners' offices."

Mr Kumar said the applications were screened based on three priority criteria.

"Firstly, a customer must live in urban areas where the present WAF system does not cater for the peak day demand.

"Secondly, a customer may not be connected to rural water supply systems or is not enjoying satisfactory water services. Finally, households and public buildings that are prone to water shortages are also eligible for such assistance."

Mr Kumar said the assistance would be on a first-come-first-serve basis and existing households which had water tanks would not qualify.

As of January 27 this year, 2108 applications were processed and ready for distribution.