Healthy living starts at home, says Fall

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

LIVING a healthy life begins at home and if someone grows up eating healthy food, then they will continue with that for the rest of their lives.

These were the sentiments shared by Fiji athlete, William Fall on ways to keep fit and lose weight.

"I think the issue in Fiji is we eat too much root crops like cassava and these food contain a lot of starch which can lead to NCDs like diabetes,"he said.

"We also have a culture of attending a lot of social gatherings where food is usually what we socialise over and when doing so, we eat food rich in starch, carbohydrates and protein at an excessive amount, not knowing the components of the food we eat."

Mr Fall encouraged the participation of parents who need to be aware of the food they cook for their children.

The 21-year-old also said that people usually waited to get old or when they had gained a few pounds of weight to start exercising.

"The fastest way to lose weight and keep healthy is to exercise more, have no sugar, no salt, no oily food, no carbohydrates and no black tea," he said.

Mr Fall said he had been on his diet program for the past three years and he had observed that he was more energetic and had maintained a consistent body weight.

"After just two weeks of restricting sugar, salt, black tea and carbohydrates and exercising three hours a day, my weight went down from 110 kilograms to 104kg. You need to start young, maintain a healthy life and have the drive to exercise."








