/ Front page / News

This is a one-hour workout that can be done by beginners and those who are shy to go to the gym, Zumba, aerobics or boot camp classes.

* 10 minutes walk and stretch

»» 5 or 10 reps

* 60 minutes fast walk or jog. You can also jog or walk on the spot. Keep your core tight.

* Arms-high partial situp

»» Two sets of 15 or 20 reps

* Glute bridge

»» 3 sets of 15 or 20 reps

* Straight plank and side plank

»» 2 sets of 30 seconds

* Warm down for 10 minutes.