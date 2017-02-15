Fiji Time: 11:30 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Dr Tukana: Eat more organic foods

Aqela Susu
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

FIJIANS have been urged to move away from eating a lot of processed foods and focus more on consuming organic foods.

National adviser for non-communicable diseases, Dr Isimeli Tukana said statistics have shown that Fijians were consuming more processed foods which were not good for their health.

Organic foods are foods that do not have chemicals added to it.

"The challenge now with Fijians is that they are eating more processed foods. They don't know how to eat the processed foods. We want all Fijians to eat organic foods," Dr Tukana said.

"Organic foods are the closest to the body. It is the best for the body but because of development we are moving to foods that are more accessible, cheap and nicer to eat.

"The fast foods and the cheap foods do not necessarily mean healthy foods. Organic foods mean there are no chemicals in food."

Dr Tukana said another challenge faced by the ministry was trying to get people balance what they eat and train.

"For physical activity the challenge now is technology and sitting. The technologies that have come are making us to sit more. For that we need to find solutions of more physical activity and less sitting time.

"We should just be conscious that you need to take your 30 minutes physical activity in a day. The challenge now is a lot of us are sitting because of the technologies and the type of work we do," he said.

"I want all Fijians to eat organic foods but statistics are showing me that more people are eating more processed foods."

Dr Tukana said processed food did not equal organic foods.








