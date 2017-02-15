No more witnesses

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Ratu Isoa Tikoca after his court appearence at magistrates court yesterday. Picture: RAMA

FIJI Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) lawyer, Rashmi Aslam informed the Suva Magistrates Court that they were not calling an additional witness to prove the guilt of suspended Opposition Parliamentarian, Ratu Isoa Tikoca.

FICAC yesterday made an application seeking leave of the court to reopen their case to call Fonua Jioji who was an accounts staff member at Fiji's High Commission to Papua New Guinea during Ratu Isoa's tenure as Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG.

Mr Aslam said they were calling Ms Jioji to give her the right to reply to Ratu Isoa's evidence. Ratu Isoa had earlier stated in his evidence that he had given Ms Jioji the directive to deduct a portion of his salary for his son's education in Australia.

Ratu Isoa appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua for charges of failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 General Election. The alleged offence took place between August 20 and August 25, 2014.

It is alleged that upon his nomination by the Social Democratic Liberal Party as a candidate for the 2014 election, he failed to declare the liability and the amount of the liability to the registrar, the permanent secretary responsible for the elections. Ratu Isoa is alleged to have incurred more than $94,000 to the Fijian Government while serving as Fiji's High Commissioner to PNG.

In his submissions, Mr Aslam said the evidence of the accused that he had given the directive for Ms Jioji to conduct deductions from his salary was another piece of evidence. He said this piece of evidence was not foreseen by prosecution because it had not been highlighted either in the caution interview or the disclosures.

Mr Aslam said allowing a rebuttal witness was legal and within the law. He said they were also not making this move to close the gaps in the prosecution case.

He said it was only fair that the rebuttal witness comment on the evidence presented by the accused.

Mr Aslam said to object on a witness commenting on evidence presented by an accused person was unfair. In his reply, defence counsel Kitione Vuetaki said Ms Jioji was available to the prosecution as she had also given her statement. Mr Vuetaki said any prosecution officer could foresee if either a witness was credible or not.

He said if they had foreseen this, they could have called in Ms Jioji to testify for the prosecution to instructions she was given or in the presence of other staff from the High Commission at Port Moresby in PNG. Mrs Mua will deliver her ruling on the matter on March 3.