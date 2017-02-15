Accused collapses

/ Front page / News

A MAN charged with the alleged rape of his stepdaughter was yesterday issued an order by the court to be taken for medical examination after he collapsed in court and claimed to suffer some medical complications.

The accused appeared before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva.

He is charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault. The State had earlier objected to bail for the accused who had applied for bail on the grounds that he needed to go and rebuild his house that was damaged during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

State counsel Meli Vosawale informed the court that the State was still objecting to bail for the accused because he had not disclosed to the court the location of where his building materials were.

Justice Rajasinghe had also asked the State to establish whether the victim had really moved away from the place of the alleged incident. He said even though the accused was in remand, he could still interfere with the victim through family connections.

The accused was in the dock when he claimed to have suffered pain in his lower abdomen.

The matter had to be stood down to allow the accused to be attended to by court clerks and his family members present in court.

The accused then returned and informed the court that his body could no longer withstand the cold at the remand centre.

He was, however, issued an order to be taken to hospital and has also been further remanded in custody.

Justice Rajasinghe will deliver his bail ruling on February 23.

The alleged offences occurred between March 19 and March 26, 2016 at Bayview Heights, Suva.