High Court grants application bid in laundering case

AN application by a woman facing money laundering related charges to acquire documents from her former employer to help in her defence was granted by the High Court in Suva yesterday.

Nausheen Mezbeen Hussain appeared before Justice Achala Wengappuli.

She is charged with one count of larceny by servant, one count of theft, one count of obtaining property by deception and one count of money laundering.

She is represented by Lautoka lawyer Iqbal Khan, while Janita Prasad is representing the State.

The accused was an employee of the company, Art and Soul when the alleged incident took place in 2014.

It is alleged that during this time, every cheque with the complainant's signature used to bear attachments of an Excel spreadsheet which contained the breakdown of involved payments that was approved by him.

When the complainant gave evidence in court this week, he said all of these documents (attachments) had been destroyed by the accused after she was terminated from her job following these allegations.

However, when another State witness, Sydel Whippy took the stand, she said the documents were still with the complainant and it should be in their keeping for seven years.

Ms Whippy was the person who audited the accounts of the said company after Ms Hussain's termination.

Ms Hussain then made the application for the full disclosure of the documents and sought to justify her request by stating that from the beginning all payments were made with the consent of the complainant after he sighted full particulars of the payment which was approved by him. In support of her application, Ms Hussain also relied on her constitutional right to fair trial.

The State, however, said these documents were unavailable and the police had also failed to get them when they visited the Art and Soul company office.

In his ruling delivered yesterday, Justice Wengappuli said it was incumbent upon the court to provide an opportunity to the accused to have these documents obtained from the prosecution.

"The denial of such an opportunity to the accused would amount to withholding exonerating evidence," he said.

The trial has been adjourned to facilitate the accused to obtain these documents. The matter will be called again tomorrow to check on the filing of these documents by prosecution.