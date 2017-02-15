Fiji Time: 11:30 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Forensic interest

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

A MEMORANDUM of understanding (MOU) would soon be drafted between the Fiji Police Force and its counterparts Tongan police in regards to bilateral assistance which the two parties are willing to offer one another.

This was shared by Fiji's Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho while meeting Tonga's Deputy Police Commissioner Unga Fa'aoa yesterday.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said Fiji as a nation had always looked at ways to help its Pacific neighbours and security was a key area of focus.

Director international relations, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ulaiasi Ravula said the visit was indicative of Fiji's standing within Pacific Island nations.

"The Tongan police is interested in our forensic capabilities and exchange following the success of the co-operation last year between the Melanesian Spearhead Group of countries and bilateral partners Australia, where we had sent Dr James Kalougivaki, who heads the Fiji Police Force's forensic pathology," he said.

"The inter-Pacific relationships and assistance being supplied between countries continue to be strengthened and the deputy commissioner's visit is an outcome of the commissioner of police's focus on strengthening co-operation and exchanges within Pacific region partners."

