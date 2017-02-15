Police probe court robbery

/ Front page / News

POLICE are searching for an individual believed to have broken into the Lautoka Magistrates Court registry over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the break-in occurred between Saturday and Sunday morning.

"According to our reports, some documents, cash and a mobile phone were stolen," she said.

"While I can confirm the report, I cannot go into details about the items stolen in the burglary case as the investigations are ongoing."

Ms Naisoro said no arrests were made.

According to officials at the Lautoka Police Station, a few individuals were taken in for questioning and were later released.