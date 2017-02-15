Farmers feel the impact

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rajesh Singh checks his sugar cane farm which was affected by flood waters in Barara Flat Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

VEGETABLE farmers in the Western Division are feeling the full brunt of the spate of inclement weather affecting the country.

After starting to recover from last year's tropical depression 04F which hit most of the region's vegetable and crop farms, most farmers are hesitant to replace what they have lost.

Ravindra 'Binnu' Singh of Bilalevu in Valley Rd, Sigatoka said his three farms were affected by the heavy downpours.

"I've lost eggplants, cucumbers and cabbages," Mr Singh said.

"We can't really do anything but clear out the damaged crops and wait for the weather to improve."

Mr Singh said a fourth farm located in Keiyasi, Navosa, would be left idle for the next few months.

"I don't want to start replanting now because it's right near the Sigatoka River.

"With all of this rain, I don't want to put any more risk to my farm."

Mr Singh is also a beneficiary of the Government-endorsed farming mechanisation program which allowed him to purchase a $75,000 tractor earlier this year.

He said he was yet to get used to the machine.

"I can't use it right now. The soil is too soft and it's been raining too much."

Meanwhile, a group of Ra farmers are also feeling the impact of TD09F and TD10F.

Barotu Valley Farmers Association member, Ashok Kumar said farms were waterlogged.

"There's no time for the water to recede before another round of rain comes again," he said.

"We are just waiting for the rain to stop before we can assess the damage."