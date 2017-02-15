Heavy-rain alert for Fiji

/ Front page / News

A HEAVY-rain alert was put in force for the whole of Fiji yesterday.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said this was in anticipation for the second trough of low pressure drifting over the group from the North.

"It is expected to start affecting the northern parts of the country from later tomorrow (today)," he said.

"This means that more rain is heading our way in the week ahead which is expected to become frequent and heavy at times with squally thunderstorms.

"Meanwhile, the trough of low pressure associated with cloud and rain that had been affecting over the weekend lies slow-moving over the group."

Mr Kumar said periods of rain would be heavy at times and continue to affect parts of the country.

"Expect periods of rain, heavy at times with squally thunderstorms over Yasawa and Mamanuca groups.

"For Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups, expect occasional showers and few thunderstorms with showers increasing to rain and becoming frequent.

"Furthermore, strong north-west wind with average speeds of 45km/hr, gusting to 60km/hr over land areas of northern Vanua Levu to gradually ease tomorrow (today).

"Mariners can expect northwest winds 20 to 30 knots gusting to 40 knots with very rough seas and moderate northerly swells.

"Visibility will be poor in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.

"All communities are advised to remain alert as localised heavy rain over short period of time can cause flash flooding in low-lying areas given the ground is extremely saturated and river level remains elevated.

"General public is requested to take alerts, warnings and advisories seriously whenever it is issued and remain prepared at all times."