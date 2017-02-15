Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Damage assessment team cancels tour

Repeka Nasiko
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

WITH the rainy conditions expected to continue over most parts of the country, agriculture officials in the Western Division are holding off damage assessment tours until the weather clears.

West principal agricultural officer Viliame Mainawailala said the heavy downpour had hindered plans to visit affected farmers.

"We haven't been able to go out to assess the farms because of the rain. We are expecting more rain. We'll wait until the rain finishes then we can visit farmers," said Mr Mainawailala.

He said assistance would be provided once the assessments were completed.

He said seedling distributions had also been completed for farmers who were affected by floods in December last year.

"The seedlings that were from India have all been delivered.

"All the farmers who were affected in the West were given seedlings."

A group of farmers in the Sigatoka Valley have received the assistance.

Navosa's Nabaka Holding Co-operative Society Ltd was one of the groups assisted.

Co-operative treasurer Satend Dass said most of their farmers were yet to clear land for the replanting phase.

"We don't want to take many risks right now," he said.

"The weather is too uncertain and our farms are still waterlogged."

The agriculture sector suffered a significant amount of damage by tropical depression 04F in December.

The ministry revealed a total of $2.3 million damage was suffered by Western Division farmers.








