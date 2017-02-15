Fiji Time: 11:30 PM on Wednesday 15 February

FRA to fix box culvert

Luisa Qiolevu
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

THERE is no damaged bridge at Galoa Village, says the Fiji Roads Authority chief executive officer John Hutchinson.

This was after this newspaper earlier highlighted the problems faced by villagers of Batinikama outside Labasa who had to walk three miles to catch the bus last week.

Responding to questions sent to FRA via email, Mr Hutchinson said there was no damaged bridge, but the authority was aware of a box culvert approach wash-out.

"The box culvert approach washout at Galoa Village is still open to single lane traffic," he said.

Mr Hutchinson said they had plans to reinstate the washout approach on the downstream end.

"After the reinstatement works on Namoli Bridge and Namoli culvert, we move up to Galoa Village then to Valelevu culvert works," he said.

"The approach reinstatement works is currently in progress at Galoa culvert."

Mr Hutchinson said Namoli Rd was accessible to all vehicles.

"We only have issues with the culvert approach washout and overtopping which the contractor is currently working on and the next round of routine grading and maintenance works for Namoli Rd will be in March," he said.

"Once all emergency works are completed as a result of TD04F and TD09F, then we can continue with the normal routine maintenance programs around the network again."








