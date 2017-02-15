Fiji Time: 11:30 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Strip search claim inquiry

Serafina Silaitoga
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

INVESTIGATIONS by police into claims by a Labasa couple that they were strip searched have not been completed.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the Internal Affairs Unit was still working on the case.

The couple, Rajeeta Devi and Arendra Kumar, claimed that on January 21 they were stripped naked by police during a drug raid.

Ms Devi claimed that she was taken to the market police post where she was stripped while her husband was taken to the market master's room.

Two weeks ago, the couple were arrested again by police and taken in for questioning at the Labasa Police Station over the alleged strip search claim.








