Iguana-landslide theory

THERE have been no scientific studies carried out by the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji to ascertain the relationship between the giant invasive iguana (GII) and the series of landslides in Qamea recently.

Responding to the allegations by Qamea villagers that the landslides could have been caused by GII which usually burrowed deep into the earth, the authority's executive chairman Xavier Khan said it was premature to draw conclusions.

"There are no scientific studies done to ascertain the relationship between GII and the landslides on the Qamea Island," he said.

"Hence it is premature to conclude that GII had caused the landslides on Qamea."

Villagers earlier shared their concerns with this newspaper blaming the GII for the series of soil erosions on the island during the prolonged wet spell.

Tui Laucala, Ratu Laginikoro Dakuiyau said he heard of talks of iguanas contributing to the landslides on the island.

Togo villager Sipiriano Qeteqete said the iguana usually burrowed inside the earth to lay eggs or shelter during the day.

Mr Qeteqete claimed that before the reptiles were brought to the island, there were no landslides.