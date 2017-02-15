Special treat for kids

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shriners Hospitals team from left, Dr Liang Zhou, Dr Mary Dau and Dr Paul Moroz at the Labasa Hospital. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU.

A MEDICAL team from the Shriners Hospitals in Honolulu, Hawaii, is back in the country for an annual visit.

The team of three pediatric orthopedic specialists are here to treat and diagnose children who are affected with any kind of orthopedic problem.

Shriners Hospital's pediatric orthopaedic surgeon Dr Paul Moroz said they helped children get back on their feet.

"We help kids get back on their feet and function as normal as possible and we look at any child from the age of zero to 18 years who are affected," he said.

Dr Moroz said they were in the country to help children who had old injuries on their bones, joints or on the spine.

"We will be here in Labasa Hospital for only one day to check on our patients that we have already seen and operated on in the last three years in Honolulu and we are here to see how they're doing," he said.

"We are also here to make sure they are all OK and we are seeing new patients who are here and have been referred by some orthopedic doctors here for another opinion because sometimes some cases are challenging to treat and diagnose."

Dr Moroz said they were happy to offer their help.

"We are always happy to do that and we are trying to identify children that we see and we feel that we can help them with an operation or a kind of an operation perhaps that isn't available in Fiji," he said.

"We're very fortunate in Hawaii to have the Shriners Orthopaedic Foundation to help fund this kind of work so the Fiji Government will help their children to come over to Honolulu and then we can also try and offer our help as well to these children so they can get back on their feet and back to functioning as normal as possible."

The team will be in Suva tomorrow for a three-day clinic before flying over to Tonga for five days and will be back in Nadi for five days after returning from Tonga.