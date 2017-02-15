Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Akbar calls for regulations on medicines

Shayal Devi
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

HEALTH and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar has called for policies to be put in place to ensure access to quality and safety of essential medicines with affordable costs.

She said this was one of the issues the National Medicines Committees for Pacific Island Counties should consider seriously.

Ms Akbar made the comments while speaking at the Quality Assurance and Rational Use of Essential Medicines in the Pacific Island Countries meeting in Nadi yesterday.

"Essential medicines are intended to be available within the context of functioning health systems at all times in adequate amounts, in the appropriate dosage forms, with assured quality and adequate information and at a price the individual and the community can afford," she said.

"The implementation of the concept of essential medicines is intended to be flexible and adaptable to many different situations exactly which medicines are regarded as essential remains a national priority."

Regarding the quality of medicine, Ms Akbar said medicine reaching the patient needed to be of good quality, safe and effective.

"Through this there needs to be an appropriate quality assurance system in place which includes managerial, technical and legal aspects.

"In accessing this quality essential medicines it is vital that an effective procurement process with a good understanding of the Intellectual Property Rights will contribute to the improvement of reliable and good quality health services. It ensures, again, the availability of the right drugs in the right quantities, at reasonable prices and at recognisable standards of quality."








