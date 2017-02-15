Fiji Time: 11:29 PM on Wednesday 15 February

Winston anniversary to focus on lessons learnt

Litia Cava
Wednesday, February 15, 2017

HIGHLIGHTING how Fijians rose above the challenges associated with Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston is the main message behind the first anniversary of the worst natural disaster to hit Fiji, says the National Disaster Management Office director Akapusi Tuifagalele.

Mr Tuifagalele said the theme of the event "Live to tell a resilient Fiji" focused on the strengths and lessons learnt by Fiji after the disaster.

"We are projecting ourselves into a country of resilient people where the Government takes the lead and the people follow in terms of recovery," he said.

He said members of the affected communities would also be present to share their events of survival during and after the disaster.

Mr Tuifagalele said there would also be a moment of silence in remembrance of the 44 Fijians who died during the disaster.

He said the Government would also give an update on the recovery and rehabilitation of areas that were affected.

The Severe TC Winston anniversary will be held at Albert Park in Suva on Monday.

After the devastation caused by the monstrous storm, some children are still having classes in tents as their classrooms were badly damaged.

Some people are also still living in tents in some of the affected areas.








