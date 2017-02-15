Training aims to educate, upskill justice officers

/ Front page / News

IF police continue to beat up suspects in order to get evidence, they will cause instability in the country and this also undermines the Constitution, says Professor David J McQuoid-Mason.

Prof McQuoid-Mason is from South Africa and is a professor of law based at the High Court of South Africa and is here to conduct training for police and law officers on early access to justice, responsibilities of police during arrest and importance of legal aid.

He said the training aimed to educate and upskill justice officers on how they could work together to ensure the criminal justice system worked fairly, smoothly and efficiently.

Prof McQuoid-Mason said police brutality happened all over the world as police officers tried means to attain evidence from suspects.

However, he said it was imperative to train officers on how to collect evidence from suspects without beating them up.

With this day and age, he said police officers should move away from gathering evidence through confessions.

"All of you have to move from confession-based cases to evidence-based so the police officers have to know how to collect evidence," he said.

Prof McQuoid-Mason also highlighted how Fiji was setting an example to the rest of the developing countries as it followed the UN principles and guidelines on legal aid.