Free at last

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lawyer Alofa Seruvatu (left) with Mathew Gunua and his partner Merviestinnar Irabu after Gunua was accquitted of all charges by the assesors on arson charges with Binesh Prasad at Narere in 2015 which claimed the lives of 5 people. Picture: RAMA

THERE could not have been a better Valentine's Day gift for Papua New Guinea national Mathew Gunua then being acquitted by the High Court in Suva of five murder charges yesterday.

Mr Gunua, 22, walked out of court smiling after also being acquitted of one count of attempted murder, one count of damaging property and one count of arson.

He had been charged in relation to the death of five people in a house fire at Navosai in Narere on October 15, 2015.

The three assessors and High Court Judge Justice Salesi Temo found him not guilty of all charges after a trial.

An excited yet emotional Mr Gunua was congratulated by family members and his lawyer Alofa Seruvatu outside the courtroom yesterday.

Mr Gunua said this year's Valentine's Day deserved a celebration.

"It's a relief for me because I'm innocent. I told the truth to the judge. I am happy that he made this decision and so the assessors," he said.

"It was a terrible feeling for people to be staring and looking at me thinking that I actually committed those crimes. I told my side of the story and here I am, a free man. I believe I will celebrate Valentine's Day as well as expected. To be honest it is a big relief. Words cannot explain how I am feeling right now.""Last year's Valentine's Day was the worst. This year is very different," Ms Irabu told this newspaper.

In his judgment, Justice Temo said the three assessors had not unanimously accepted the prosecution's version of events.

"The evidence presented by prosecution was not clear cut on whether or not Mr Gunua had the intention to kill the five people who died in the fire. In the evidence, I could not find that he was reckless when assessing what he did on the said date. He trusted Binesh Prasad. He put his faith in him and had no intention to kill anyone of them. In a sense, he was stupid in associating himself with Binesh Prasad on the said date."

Prasad will be sentenced today after pleading guilty to the charges.

His partner, Merviestinnar Irabu, shed tears outside the courtroom yesterday after her partner was freed.