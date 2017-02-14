Many are cruel to animals

Update: 6:40PM THERE is a need to educate people to care for their animals.
The Society
for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Fiji is exploring educational options
to raise awareness on cruelty to animals following an increase in cases
reported to them.
The latest
case, brought to SPCA's attention last weekend involved a four month old dog
named Chitty who was injured, possibly intentionally.
Jessica
Hoopes, the SPCA vet said the dogs plight came to their attention following
anonymous calls from passer-bys' who saw school age children throwing stones at
the dog.
"We
responded to several calls on Friday from concerned citizens in Rogi Place,
Nadera about a group of school children abusing a puppy," the SPCA said.
"The puppy
was removed from the site and brought back to SPCA where it is currently being
treated for a large skin laceration. If you or anyone you know is aware of who
is responsible for this violent act please let us know immediately."
The SPCA is
treating the animals in the hope they will be able to find a loving home for
it, once the injuries are healed.