Many are cruel to animals

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 6:40PM THERE is a need to educate people to care for their animals.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Fiji is exploring educational options to raise awareness on cruelty to animals following an increase in cases reported to them.

The latest case, brought to SPCA's attention last weekend involved a four month old dog named Chitty who was injured, possibly intentionally.

Jessica Hoopes, the SPCA vet said the dogs plight came to their attention following anonymous calls from passer-bys' who saw school age children throwing stones at the dog.

"We responded to several calls on Friday from concerned citizens in Rogi Place, Nadera about a group of school children abusing a puppy," the SPCA said.

"The puppy was removed from the site and brought back to SPCA where it is currently being treated for a large skin laceration. If you or anyone you know is aware of who is responsible for this violent act please let us know immediately."

The SPCA is treating the animals in the hope they will be able to find a loving home for it, once the injuries are healed.








