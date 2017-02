/ Front page / News

Update: 6:22PM FIVE students and a teacher of Queen Victoria School appeared at the Korovou Magistrates Court this morning for charges of assault.

The students and teacher Samisoni Liutaki who are being charged separately appeared before Magistrate Chaitanya Lakshman.

All six accused persons have been released on bail.

They will reappear in court on February 28 at the Nausori Magistrates Court.