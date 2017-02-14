Cyclone anniversary not about pain

Update: 6:10PM RATHER than showing the pain of the effects of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, the government organised anniversary of the largest natural disaster ever to hit Fiji will focus on showing we have risen from its challenges.
So a one
day activity to take place on Monday 20 February will instead project the
message that we are a country of resilient people.
This is
according to National Disaster Management Office Director Akapusi Tuifagalele.
�We are
projecting ourselves into a country of resilient people where the government
take the lead and the people follow through in terms of recovery,� Tuigalele
said.
The TC
Winston commemoration day to be held at Albert Park will be based on the theme
�Live to tell a resilient Fiji.�