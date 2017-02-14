Fiji Time: 10:01 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Cyclone anniversary not about pain

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 6:10PM RATHER than showing the pain of the effects of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, the government organised anniversary of the largest natural disaster ever to hit Fiji will focus on showing we have risen from its challenges.

So a one day activity to take place on Monday 20 February will instead project the message that we are a country of resilient people.

This is according to National Disaster Management Office Director Akapusi Tuifagalele.

�We are projecting ourselves into a country of resilient people where the government take the lead and the people follow through in terms of recovery,� Tuigalele said.

The TC Winston commemoration day to be held at Albert Park will be based on the theme �Live to tell a resilient Fiji.�








