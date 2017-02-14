Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Less sporting focus for RKS

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 5:56PM IN a bid to improve its academic performance, rugby giants Ratu Kadavulevu School is putting its sporting character on the back burner.

The school, which has risen back up the athletics rankings to gain third spot at last years Coca Cola games is a dominant school on the Deans rugby circuit.

However, Peni Tirikula media relations officer at the RKS schools leaders investiture event last week said the school was turning all its focus on academics.

He added the school principal Peni Senikarawa was determined to not let the schools sporting prowess on the tracks or the rugby field come at the expense of academics.

Iowane Tiko, permanent secretary for education had encouraged the students to improve on declining academic results of recent years.

RKS finished the 2016 Coca Cola Games in third place with 6 gold, 6 silver and 10 bronze behind Natabua with 12 gold, 12 silver and 4 bronze. Marist Brothers High School won the boys division with 17 gold, 7 silver and 10 bronze.








