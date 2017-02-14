Bank reveals sixth Fashion ATM

Update: 5:53PM IN its continued support and partnership with the Fashion Council of Fiji, the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) Bank yesterday revealed its sixth ANZ Fashion ATMs yesterday.
The Fashion ATM was revealed in downtown Nadi featuring
veteran local designer Hupfeld Hoerder.
"My designs promote a strong sense of the Pacific,
incorporating culture, identity and heritage," Mr Hoerder said.
"I also try to use natural fibres and create authentic
designs that reflect the colours and the diversity of the Pacific."
A statement from ANZ said the ANZ Fashion ATM showed Mr
Hoerder's unique hand-painted print, often replicated in vibrant colours.
It said most of Mr Hoerder's garments were exclusive designs
and were made-to-measure, specialising in the area of casual resort-wear and
haute couture.
He is of Rotuman-German decent and had worked in the local
fashion industry for more than 25 years.
Fashion ATMs have been revealed across Fiji over the last
two weeks leading up to the prestigious ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards
being held in Nadi on 18 February 2017, where guests are being encouraged to
wear 'Fijian Made'.
Other Fashion ATMs revealed this month are located at Namaka
featuring 8Mountains, ANZ House in Suva, featuring Samson Lee, Tappoo City
(Suva Market side), featuring Ilai Tokoiono, Tappoo City ANZ Branch, featuring
Robert Kennedy, and MH Flagstaff, featuring Epeli Tuibeqa.