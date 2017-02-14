Fiji Time: 10:01 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Bank reveals sixth Fashion ATM

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 5:53PM IN its continued support and partnership with the Fashion Council of Fiji, the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) Bank yesterday revealed its sixth ANZ Fashion ATMs yesterday.

The Fashion ATM was revealed in downtown Nadi featuring veteran local designer Hupfeld Hoerder.

"My designs promote a strong sense of the Pacific, incorporating culture, identity and heritage," Mr Hoerder said.

"I also try to use natural fibres and create authentic designs that reflect the colours and the diversity of the Pacific."

A statement from ANZ said the ANZ Fashion ATM showed Mr Hoerder's unique hand-painted print, often replicated in vibrant colours.

It said most of Mr Hoerder's garments were exclusive designs and were made-to-measure, specialising in the area of casual resort-wear and haute couture.

He is of Rotuman-German decent and had worked in the local fashion industry for more than 25 years.

Fashion ATMs have been revealed across Fiji over the last two weeks leading up to the prestigious ANZ Fiji Excellence in Tourism Awards being held in Nadi on 18 February 2017, where guests are being encouraged to wear 'Fijian Made'.

Other Fashion ATMs revealed this month are located at Namaka featuring 8Mountains, ANZ House in Suva, featuring Samson Lee, Tappoo City (Suva Market side), featuring Ilai Tokoiono, Tappoo City ANZ Branch, featuring Robert Kennedy, and MH Flagstaff, featuring Epeli Tuibeqa.








Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63950.6205
JPY 56.173453.1734
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.46100.4490
NZD 0.68800.6550
AUD 0.64300.6180
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th February, 2017

