Fishermen warned on UBA usage

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 5:46PM FISHERMEN still using Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) to harvest sea cucumber are being urged to cease this practice.

Reports have been received by the Ministry of Fisheries that the usage of Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) to harvest sea cucumber and the killing of turtles still continues along some of Fiji?s coastal villages and islands. 

Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau said that a couple of unfortunate accidents and a death due to this continued use has occurred. 

"This uncommon surge of deliberate disobedience is aggravated by the push from suppliers of UBA tanks and refilling services based ashore," Mr Koroilavesau said. 

"We are also made aware through our Fisheries intelligence sources that behind this continued illegal use of UBA for sea cucumber extraction are middlemen buyers and some traders.  

"The Ministry of Fisheries is sending out a clear warning to all fishermen still using UBA for such operations and those aiding them to stop," he said.

Mr Koroilavesau added that those found to be carrying out these operations will be severely dealt with by the law. 

There is currently a ban in place on the usage of UBA on the harvesting of sea cucumber that was declared on December 1, 2016 by Mr Koroilavesau.








