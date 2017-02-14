Fishermen warned on UBA usage

Update: 5:46PM FISHERMEN still using Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) to harvest sea cucumber are being urged to cease this practice.
Reports have been received by the Ministry of
Fisheries that the usage of Underwater Breathing Apparatus (UBA) to harvest sea
cucumber and the killing of turtles still continues along some of Fiji?s
coastal villages and islands.
Minister for Fisheries, Semi Koroilavesau said that a
couple of unfortunate accidents and a death due to this continued use has
occurred.
"This uncommon surge of deliberate disobedience is
aggravated by the push from suppliers of UBA tanks and refilling services based
ashore," Mr Koroilavesau said.
"We are also made aware through our Fisheries
intelligence sources that behind this continued illegal use of UBA for sea
cucumber extraction are middlemen buyers and some traders.
"The Ministry of Fisheries is sending out a clear
warning to all fishermen still using UBA for such operations and those aiding
them to stop," he said.
Mr Koroilavesau added that those found to be carrying
out these operations will be severely dealt with by the law.
There is currently a ban in place on the usage of UBA
on the harvesting of sea cucumber that was declared on December 1, 2016 by
Mr Koroilavesau.