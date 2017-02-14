Tuvalu's new envoy presents credentials

Update: 5:34PM HIGH Commissioner designate of Tuvalu to Fiji, Temate Melitiana presented his credentials to President Jioji Konrote at the State House in Suva today.
Mr Melitiana who is originally from Marakei Island in Kiribati presented his
credentials to Mr Konrote following a 25-member guard of honour by
officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.
He has a Master of
Arts in Governance from the University of the South Pacific attained in 2004 to
2005 and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Victoria
University of Wellington in New Zealand.
Mr Melitiana served
as a permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs, Trade, Tourism, Environment and
Labour for the Government of Tuvalu from 2013 till his appointment as the
Tuvaluan High Commissioner designate.
He is married with
seven children.