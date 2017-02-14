Tuvalu's new envoy presents credentials

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image President Major-General (Ret'd) Jioji Konrote receives a gift from the High Commissioner designate of Tuvalu to Fiji, Temate Melitiana. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:34PM HIGH Commissioner designate of Tuvalu to Fiji, Temate Melitiana presented his credentials to President Jioji Konrote at the State House in Suva today.

Mr Melitiana who is originally from Marakei Island in Kiribati presented his credentials to Mr Konrote following a 25-member guard of honour by officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

He has a Master of Arts in Governance from the University of the South Pacific attained in 2004 to 2005 and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand.

Mr Melitiana served as a permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs, Trade, Tourism, Environment and Labour for the Government of Tuvalu from 2013 till his appointment as the Tuvaluan High Commissioner designate.

He is married with seven children.