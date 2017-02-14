Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tuvalu's new envoy presents credentials

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 5:34PM HIGH Commissioner designate of Tuvalu to Fiji, Temate Melitiana presented his credentials to President Jioji Konrote at the State House in Suva today.

Mr Melitiana who is originally from Marakei Island in Kiribati presented his credentials to Mr Konrote following a 25-member guard of honour by officers of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

He has a Master of Arts in Governance from the University of the South Pacific attained in 2004 to 2005 and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Economics from Victoria University of Wellington in New Zealand. 

Mr Melitiana served as a permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs, Trade, Tourism, Environment and Labour for the Government of Tuvalu from 2013 till his appointment as the Tuvaluan High Commissioner designate. 

He is married with seven children.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63950.6205
JPY 56.173453.1734
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.46100.4490
NZD 0.68800.6550
AUD 0.64300.6180
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. "I just love him"
  2. Four new finds
  3. Mum dies from burns
  4. A canecutter to a restaurateur
  5. Call to ban alcohol
  6. 'Stranded with a Million Dollars' set to screen
  7. Second trough approaches, alert for high rain
  8. Minister waits for family
  9. Keeping it in the family
  10. Former worker claims revenue loss at FSC

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  8. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Close call Friday (10 Feb)