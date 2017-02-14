Fiji Time: 10:01 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Gunua walks free

AQELA SUSU
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 5:22PM MATHEW Gunua walked out of court a free man this afternoon after he was acquitted by the High Court in Suva moments ago.

The 24-year-old Papua New Guinea national was initially charged with five counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one count of damaging property and one count of arson in relation to the death of five people in a housefire at Navosai in Narere on October 15, 2015.

Three assessors had earlier found Mr Gunua not-guilty to the eight counts following their deliberations this afternoon.

In his judgment, Justice Salesi Temo said he agreed with the unanimous opinions of the three assessors and he also found the prosecution's witnesses unreliable.

Justice Temo also said he also found that Mr Gunua did not have any intention to kill the five people.








