Badminton team depart for Oceania tourney

Update: 5:16PM The Fiji Junior Badminton team departed this morning for Noumea to compete in the Oceania Junior Championships which will be held from February 13-18, 2017. th of this month.

Team Manager and Coach Steven Low said Fiji has not sent a team to play overseas for a long time.

�Fiji has not sent a team to compete internationally for a few years now and this is a development squad we are taking to the Under 19 Oceania Competition.

"We hope that these players will do well and also learn a lot from the tour to be able to keep pushing their standard of play higher and ultimately make the National team,� Low said.

Team members are Liam Fong, Justin Tang, Chang Ho Kim, Monica Chan, Carmen Loo, Sonali Kumar and Shristi Nadan.