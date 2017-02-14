Badminton team depart for Oceania tourney

Update: 5:16PM The Fiji Junior Badminton team departed this morning for Noumea to compete in the Oceania Junior Championships which will be held from February 13-18, 2017.
th
of this month.
Team Manager and Coach Steven Low said
Fiji has not sent a team to play overseas for a long time.
�Fiji has not sent a team to compete
internationally for a few years now and this is a development squad we are
taking to the Under 19 Oceania Competition.
"We hope that these players will do
well and also learn a lot from the tour to be able to keep pushing their
standard of play higher and ultimately make the National team,� Low said.
Team members are Liam Fong, Justin Tang, Chang Ho Kim, Monica Chan, Carmen
Loo, Sonali Kumar and Shristi Nadan.