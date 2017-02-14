Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Badminton team depart for Oceania tourney

ERONI TUINUKU
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 5:16PM The Fiji Junior Badminton team departed this morning for Noumea to compete in the Oceania Junior Championships which will be held from February 13-18, 2017. th of this month.

Team Manager and Coach Steven Low said Fiji has not sent a team to play overseas for a long time.

�Fiji has not sent a team to compete internationally for a few years now and this is a development squad we are taking to the Under 19 Oceania Competition.

"We hope that these players will do well and also learn a lot from the tour to be able to keep pushing their standard of play higher and ultimately make the National team,� Low said.

Team members are Liam Fong, Justin Tang, Chang Ho Kim, Monica Chan, Carmen Loo, Sonali Kumar and Shristi Nadan.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63950.6205
JPY 56.173453.1734
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.46100.4490
NZD 0.68800.6550
AUD 0.64300.6180
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. "I just love him"
  2. Four new finds
  3. Mum dies from burns
  4. A canecutter to a restaurateur
  5. Call to ban alcohol
  6. 'Stranded with a Million Dollars' set to screen
  7. Second trough approaches, alert for high rain
  8. Minister waits for family
  9. Keeping it in the family
  10. Former worker claims revenue loss at FSC

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  8. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Close call Friday (10 Feb)