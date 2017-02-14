Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Post Fiji promotions drawn

ALISI VUCAGO
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 5:13PM A TOTAL of 65 people won prizes worth up to $35,000 from two of Post Fiji Limited and Post Shop promotions.

The draws for the Be a Good Samaritan this back to school and the Go Back to school in style were held at the Post Fiji headquarters in Suva today where stakeholders gathered to witness the event. 

Acting Chief Executive Officer, William Wong said this was the first time for them to initiate the Good Samaritan concept to help parents with their children's preparation for school.

He said the concept began to encourage customers to help those less fortunate families send their children to school.

Mr Wong said it was not difficult to get the program running as people in Fiji are always keen to help those in need.

The Post shop Back to School promotion was spearheaded by Post Fiji and supported by Vodafone Fiji Limited and Janty Kanvan Limited.








