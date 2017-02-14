Keeping it in the family

Update: 4:53PM Siddharth and Shay Prasad made their parents proud today when the siblings were inducted as leaders of Yat Sen Secretary School.
Siddharth was made the schools head
boy and Eleni Tuibeqa its head girl at a ceremony in Suva today.
Siddharth said it was great to have
a chance to practice the confidence necessary to become a leader in the future.
"I am very proud having my younger
brother being inducted too as a form captain for Year 9," he added.
"It is indeed a great opportunity to
be leaders in the same school and to have each other's back."
Sanjesh and Gayathri Prasad reminded
the brothers that leadership while being an achievement came with
responsibility.
"It gives my sons an opportunity to
have that leadership experience. I thank the teachers to having faith in both
of them and I am sure the two will do their best to become exemplarily leaders
and become leaders of tomorrow," said Mr Prasad.
Head girl Eleni said being the
deputy head girl in 2016 was her stepping and training ground to leading the
school this year.
Thirty five students were inducted
as school leaders at Yat Sen Secondary School; 22 prefects, 9 form captains and
four student council executive members.