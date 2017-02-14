Keeping it in the family

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Proud parents....Sanjesh (left) and Gayathri Prasad with sons Siddharth Prasad (headboy) and Shay Prasad after the induction in today. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

Update: 4:53PM Siddharth and Shay Prasad made their parents proud today when the siblings were inducted as leaders of Yat Sen Secretary School.

Siddharth was made the schools head boy and Eleni Tuibeqa its head girl at a ceremony in Suva today.

Siddharth said it was great to have a chance to practice the confidence necessary to become a leader in the future.

"I am very proud having my younger brother being inducted too as a form captain for Year 9," he added.

"It is indeed a great opportunity to be leaders in the same school and to have each other's back."

Sanjesh and Gayathri Prasad reminded the brothers that leadership while being an achievement came with responsibility.

"It gives my sons an opportunity to have that leadership experience. I thank the teachers to having faith in both of them and I am sure the two will do their best to become exemplarily leaders and become leaders of tomorrow," said Mr Prasad.

Head girl Eleni said being the deputy head girl in 2016 was her stepping and training ground to leading the school this year.

Thirty five students were inducted as school leaders at Yat Sen Secondary School; 22 prefects, 9 form captains and four student council executive members.