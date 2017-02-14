Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Grand dame makes top 10 list

LICE MOVONO
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 4:44PM SERVICE, food and character were the three most important priorities for the grand old lady just over a year ago when it underwent a change of direction.

Today the hotel celebrates having taken that strategy after it was named as one of the country's top 10 best hotels.

The ranking came in the form of the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards under the Top 10 Fiji Hotels category.

The annual rankings list is regarded highly in the international tourism industry and the position of no 10 is an achievement that GPH General Manager Peter Gee said the hotel regarded as a reward.

"The recognition we have got is extra special because we are a small hotel. We are not affiliated with any big brands, we don't have a big marketing or PR department or anything like that," Gee said.

Gee said it was the first time ever for a Suva business hotel to make it onto the list normally populated by resorts and hotels in the western division.

"You've gotta make sure you've got the right direction and a sense of how to get there," Gee said.

The hotel credits the rankings with a strategy instituted almost two years ago which included improving service delivery, revamping food and beverage offerings and capitalising on the resorts historical identity and character.

"We are absolutely blessed to have such a building as this. This is an absolutely fantastic hotel, so much personality, so much character," Gee said.

"It is the pride of Suva, the symbol of Fiji and an icon of the South Pacific. We have risen out of the ashes of the rubble that was GPH."

The TripAdvisor Top 10 Fiji hotels are:

  1. Tokoriki Island Resort
  2. Likuliku Lagoon Resort
  3. Tropica Island Resort
  4. Malolo Island Resort
  5. Castaway Island Fiji
  6. Koro Sun Resort and Rainforest Spa
  7. Wyndham Resort Denarau Island
  8. InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa
  9. Musket Cove Island Resort
  10. Grand Pacific Hotel







