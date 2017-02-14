Grand dame makes top 10 list

Update: 4:44PM SERVICE, food and character were the three most important priorities for the grand old lady just over a year ago when it underwent a change of direction.
Today the
hotel celebrates having taken that strategy after it was named as one
of the country's top 10 best hotels.
The ranking
came in the form of the TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards under the Top 10
Fiji Hotels category.
The annual
rankings list is regarded highly in the international tourism industry and the
position of no 10 is an achievement that GPH General Manager Peter Gee said the
hotel regarded as a reward.
"The
recognition we have got is extra special because we are a small hotel. We are
not affiliated with any big brands, we don't have a big marketing or PR
department or anything like that," Gee said.
Gee said it
was the first time ever for a Suva business hotel to make it onto the list
normally populated by resorts and hotels in the western division.
"You've
gotta make sure you've got the right direction and a sense of how to get
there," Gee said.
The hotel
credits the rankings with a strategy instituted almost two years ago which
included improving service delivery, revamping food and beverage offerings and
capitalising on the resorts historical identity and character.
"We are
absolutely blessed to have such a building as this. This is an absolutely
fantastic hotel, so much personality, so much character," Gee said.
"It is the
pride of Suva, the symbol of Fiji and an icon of the South Pacific. We have
risen out of the ashes of the rubble that was GPH."
The
TripAdvisor Top 10 Fiji hotels are:
- Tokoriki Island Resort
- Likuliku
Lagoon Resort
- Tropica
Island Resort
- Malolo
Island Resort
- Castaway
Island Fiji
- Koro
Sun Resort and Rainforest Spa
- Wyndham
Resort Denarau Island
- InterContinental
Fiji Golf Resort & Spa
- Musket
Cove Island Resort
- Grand Pacific Hotel