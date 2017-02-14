Yat Sen leaders inducted

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Yat Sen Head boy Siddharth Prasad, Chief Guest ACP Rusiate Tudravu, Principal Mrs Miriama Naicegucegu and Head girl Eleni Tuibeqa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:12PM TWENTY-two students were inducted as prefects of Yat Sen Secondary School during their prefect induction ceremony this morning.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu while officiating at the ceremony reminded the young leaders that a leadership role is more than just a nice title and a badge and it comes with extra work.

"When I think about prefects I associate you with lighthouses because you serve the same purpose whereby you are the navigational aid for your peers," ACP Tudravu said.

"It is important to remember that in your role it?s not about telling your peers what to do, but how you show it to them," he said.

ACP Tudravu also took the opportunity to address students about concerns the Fiji Police had on the youth of Fiji.

Four executive members of the student council and nine form captains were also inducted at the ceremony today.