Yat Sen leaders inducted

Update: 4:12PM TWENTY-two students were inducted as prefects of Yat Sen Secondary School during their prefect induction ceremony this morning.
Assistant
Commissioner of Police (ACP) Rusiate Tudravu while officiating at the ceremony
reminded the young leaders that a leadership role is more than just a nice
title and a badge and it comes with extra work.
"When I think
about prefects I associate you with lighthouses because you serve the same
purpose whereby you are the navigational aid for your peers," ACP Tudravu said.
"It is
important to remember that in your role it?s not about telling your peers what
to do, but how you show it to them," he said.
ACP Tudravu
also took the opportunity to address students about concerns the Fiji Police
had on the youth of Fiji.
Four
executive members of the student council and nine form captains were also
inducted at the ceremony today.