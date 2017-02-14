Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Watch dog for UniFiji

REPEKA NASIKO
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 4:05PM THE University of Fiji has established its own watch dog in the form of the Quality Assurance Department.

Department coordinator Vaciseva Rabonu says the QA program ensures the university thrived in a competitive environment by following quality standards.

"As watchdogs for this institution, we ensure that policies and practices are implemented and that standards are met. We primarily check, evaluate, and make judgements about quality and standards and where necessary induce changes that lead to improvement or taking small steps to make things better," she said.

University vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir said the QA department was established to identify flaws in any aspect of the university and rectify those issues.

According to the university, since its initiation last year, the department has done various improvements including enhancing the course descriptors, initiating peer reviews, and seeking students' views on the quality of the teaching and learning experience as well as offering counseling services to students in order to discourage many from dropping out of courses.








