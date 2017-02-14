Watch dog for UniFiji

Update: 4:05PM THE University of Fiji has established its own watch dog in the form of the Quality Assurance Department.
Department coordinator Vaciseva Rabonu says the QA program
ensures the university thrived in a competitive environment by following
quality standards.
"As watchdogs for this institution, we ensure that
policies and practices are implemented and that standards are met. We primarily
check, evaluate, and make judgements about quality and standards and where
necessary induce changes that lead to improvement or taking small steps to make
things better," she said.
University vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir said
the QA department was established to identify flaws in any aspect of the
university and rectify those issues.
According to the university, since its initiation last
year, the department has done various improvements including enhancing the
course descriptors, initiating peer reviews, and seeking students' views on the
quality of the teaching and learning experience as well as offering counseling
services to students in order to discourage many from dropping out of courses.