Akbar: Workshop to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector in the region

Update: 3:54PM HEALTH agencies across the Pacific need to focus on a range of areas to ensure proper management and delivery of quality medication to the public, says Health Minister Rosy Akbar.
Speaking at
the Quality Assurance and Rational Use of Essential Medicines in the Pacific
Island Countries meeting this morning, Ms Akbar said the four day workshop
would aim to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector in the region.
"The areas
of focus for stronger collaboration are rational use of medicines, supply chain
management of essential medicines, quality of medicinal products, including
vaccines and traditional medicines," she said.
"This need
was identified in line with your country needs, challenges and issues that have
been raised in various reports and regional meetings."
The meeting
ends on Friday.