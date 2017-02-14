Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Akbar: Workshop to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector in the region

SHAYAL DEVI
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 3:54PM HEALTH agencies across the Pacific need to focus on a range of areas to ensure proper management and delivery of quality medication to the public, says Health Minister Rosy Akbar.

Speaking at the Quality Assurance and Rational Use of Essential Medicines in the Pacific Island Countries meeting this morning, Ms Akbar said the four day workshop would aim to strengthen the pharmaceutical sector in the region.

"The areas of focus for stronger collaboration are rational use of medicines, supply chain management of essential medicines, quality of medicinal products, including vaccines and traditional medicines," she said.

"This need was identified in line with your country needs, challenges and issues that have been raised in various reports and regional meetings."

The meeting ends on Friday.

 








