15 Western roads still closed

Update: 3:50PM FIFTEEN roads in the Western Division are still deemed impassable by the Fiji Roads Authority.

According to FRA, four roads in Rakiraki are still closed off to traffic, one in Tavua, two in Ba, one in Lautoka, four in Nadi and three in Sigatoka.

Rakiraki: Lau Road, Nausori Rd, Nasau Rd, Nailuva Rd.

Tavua: Matacawa Rd.

Ba: Yaloku Rd, Koula Rd.

Lautoka: Navula Rd.

Nadi: Arolevu Rd, Chunilai Rd, Savalau Rd, Togo Rd and Namuloumulo Rd.

Sigatoka: Bukuya Rd, Dreke Rd, Wauosi Rd, Nasaucoko Rd, Balenabelo Rd.