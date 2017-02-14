Courtesy call by Tonga's Deputy Police boss

Update: 3:37PM FIJI as a nation was always looking at ways of helping its Pacific neighbours and security was a key area of focus.
Commissioner
of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho highlighted this while receiving Tonga's
Deputy Police Commissioner Unga Fa'aoa today.
Mr Fa'aoa had
paid a courtesy visit to Brig-Gen Qiliho to discuss ways of strengthening
working relations between the two institutions.
Brig-Gen Qiliho said the Fiji Police Force would get things
underway by drafting a Memorandum of Understanding which both parties could
come to an agreement on with regards to bilateral assistance.
Director International
Relations Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ulaiasi Ravula said the visit
was indicative of Fiji's standing within Pacific Island nations.
"The
inter-Pacific relationships and assistance being supplied between countries
continues to be strengthened and the Deputy Commissioner's visit is an outcome
of the Commissioner of Police's focus on strengthening co-operation and
exchanges within Pacific region partners".
"The Tongan
Police is interested in our Forensic capabilities and exchange following the
success of the co-operation last year between the Melanesian Spearhead Group of
countries and bilateral partners Australia where we had sent Dr James
Kalougivaki who heads the Fiji Police Force's Forensic Pathology".