Courtesy call by Tonga's Deputy Police boss

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 3:37PM FIJI as a nation was always looking at ways of helping its Pacific neighbours and security was a key area of focus.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho highlighted this while receiving Tonga's Deputy Police Commissioner Unga Fa'aoa today. 

Mr Fa'aoa had paid a courtesy visit to Brig-Gen Qiliho to discuss ways of strengthening working relations between the two institutions.

 Brig-Gen Qiliho  said the Fiji Police Force would get things underway by drafting a Memorandum of Understanding which both parties could come to an agreement on with regards to bilateral assistance.

Director International Relations Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ulaiasi Ravula said the visit was indicative of Fiji's standing within Pacific Island nations.

 "The inter-Pacific relationships and assistance being supplied between countries continues to be strengthened and the Deputy Commissioner's visit is an outcome of the Commissioner of Police's focus on strengthening co-operation and exchanges within Pacific region partners".

"The Tongan Police is interested in our Forensic capabilities and exchange following the success of the co-operation last year between the Melanesian Spearhead Group of countries and bilateral partners Australia where we had sent Dr James Kalougivaki who heads the Fiji Police Force's Forensic Pathology".








