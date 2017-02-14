Bau tikina roads dangerous

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:06PM SOME roads are closed and others are hard to use as the current weather conditions brought on by Tropical Depression 10F takes its toll on the western and northern divisions.

At its midday briefing, the Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) cautioned the traveling public to "find alternative routes where possible and take extra caution."

The FRA paid special attention in the central division to those using the one month old Bau Tikina Road and asked that motorists "exercise extreme caution".

"This follows the recent road slips that has necessitated additional barricades and one way restrictions on sections of this road," the FRA said.

In addition, some irish crossings remain flooded although the FRA assures it has contracted companies to continue to repair works as water subsides.

"Higgins have commenced pothole repair works along Queens and Kings Road. Once this is under control they will move into the CBD areas and residential roads," the FRA said.