UniFiji Bema to help law students

Update: 2:53PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) School of Law's oratory platform, the Bema was unveiled at the Samabula campus this month by the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Legal Services Commission (ILSC), Dr Thomas Hickie.
According to the Dean of School of Law, Professor Shaista
Shameem, the University of Fiji Bema would act as a practice to help train the
students of School of Law.
"We are training our law students for sensitive
knowledge-based leadership of the country, and this is our practice platform.
"Certain Bema days will be open to others by invitation, for
example, judges, lawyers, politicians and civil society members. They will
express their views and no doubt be challenged by the audience," Prof Shameem
said.
Dr Hickie
referred to the Bema as a wonderful innovation by the School and one that will
educate Unifiji law students to become great orators in Fiji.
The Bema was used in Ancient Greece by famous lawyers and
philosophers such as Socrates, Aristotle and Plato as a speaking platform from
which new and interesting ideas about law, philosophy, democracy, freedoms and
other views were discussed and debated.