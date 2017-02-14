Fiji Time: 10:02 PM on Tuesday 14 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

UniFiji Bema to help law students

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 14, 2017

Update: 2:53PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) School of Law's oratory platform, the Bema was unveiled at the Samabula campus this month by the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Legal Services Commission (ILSC), Dr Thomas Hickie.

According to the Dean of School of Law, Professor Shaista Shameem, the University of Fiji Bema would act as a practice to help train the students of School of Law.

"We are training our law students for sensitive knowledge-based leadership of the country, and this is our practice platform.

"Certain Bema days will be open to others by invitation, for example, judges, lawyers, politicians and civil society members. They will express their views and no doubt be challenged by the audience," Prof Shameem said.

Dr Hickie referred to the Bema as a wonderful innovation by the School and one that will educate Unifiji law students to become great orators in Fiji.

The Bema was used in Ancient Greece by famous lawyers and philosophers such as Socrates, Aristotle and Plato as a speaking platform from which new and interesting ideas about law, philosophy, democracy, freedoms and other views were discussed and debated.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63950.6205
JPY 56.173453.1734
GBP 0.38890.3809
EUR 0.46100.4490
NZD 0.68800.6550
AUD 0.64300.6180
USD 0.49100.4740

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. "I just love him"
  2. Four new finds
  3. Mum dies from burns
  4. A canecutter to a restaurateur
  5. Call to ban alcohol
  6. 'Stranded with a Million Dollars' set to screen
  7. Second trough approaches, alert for high rain
  8. Minister waits for family
  9. Keeping it in the family
  10. Former worker claims revenue loss at FSC

Top Stories this Week

  1. Assault claims probe Friday (10 Feb)
  2. Flood brings eels to town Thursday (09 Feb)
  3. Buca bay lad leads RKS Wednesday (08 Feb)
  4. Nadi shut down Wednesday (08 Feb)
  5. In the nick of time Thursday (09 Feb)
  6. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. Mum, son rushed to hospital with burns Sunday (12 Feb)
  8. Fijian rose of England Sunday (12 Feb)
  9. Double the pride Thursday (09 Feb)
  10. Close call Friday (10 Feb)