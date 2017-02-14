UniFiji Bema to help law students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Legal Services Commission (ILSC), Dr Thomas V. Hickie, Past Pro-Chancellor of the University of Fiji, The Dean for the School of Law, Professor Shaista Shameem and Dr Wahab Ali. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:53PM THE University of Fiji (UniFiji) School of Law's oratory platform, the Bema was unveiled at the Samabula campus this month by the Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Legal Services Commission (ILSC), Dr Thomas Hickie.

According to the Dean of School of Law, Professor Shaista Shameem, the University of Fiji Bema would act as a practice to help train the students of School of Law.

"We are training our law students for sensitive knowledge-based leadership of the country, and this is our practice platform.

"Certain Bema days will be open to others by invitation, for example, judges, lawyers, politicians and civil society members. They will express their views and no doubt be challenged by the audience," Prof Shameem said.

Dr Hickie referred to the Bema as a wonderful innovation by the School and one that will educate Unifiji law students to become great orators in Fiji.

The Bema was used in Ancient Greece by famous lawyers and philosophers such as Socrates, Aristotle and Plato as a speaking platform from which new and interesting ideas about law, philosophy, democracy, freedoms and other views were discussed and debated.